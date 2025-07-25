Left Menu

Allahabad HC grants bail to Sambhal mosque committee president Zafar Ali

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey of the mosque in November last year.The order granting bailing was passed by Justice Sameer Jain on Thursday.Ali, also an advocate, was arrested in March. Police later arrested Ali during the investigation on March 23 on charges of inciting violence during the survey.

Ali, also an advocate, was arrested in March. Violent protests on November 24 after the mosque survey resulted in the deaths of four persons.

An FIR was lodged at Kotwali Sambahl against Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, and Sambhal's SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood's son Sohail Iqbal.

During the course of hearing, it was argued on behalf of the applicant that Ali's name was not included in the FIR. Police later arrested Ali during the investigation on March 23 on charges of inciting violence during the survey. He was lodged in Moradabad jail.

