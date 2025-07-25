Left Menu

Police nab suspect in minor girl sexual assault case in TN's Gummidipoondi

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:11 IST
The suspect in the sexual assault on a minor girl case in Gummidipoondi was nabbed by a special police team in Sullurpeta in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The suspect, said to hail from West Bengal, was working at a food stall in Sullurpeta. "He was picked up by the police team from Tamil Nadu and brought to the Arambakkam police station for enquiry," the police official said.

The Arambakkam police in Tiruvallur district, had registered the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case following the sexual assault on the ten-year-old girl when she was returning home in Gummidipoondi, about 45 km from here, on July 12.

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

