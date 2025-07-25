Maharashtra polls: In EVM checking-reverification process, losing candidate seeks VVPAT count

The EVM checking and reverification process for Khadakwasla assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district came to a halt on Friday after NCP (SP) candidate Sachin Dodke raised objections to the procedure.

A poll official, however, contended the process was "deemed completed".

Dodke, who was defeated in the November 2024 polls by BJP candidate Bhimrao Tapkir, had approached the Election Commission of India seeking verification of Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) from two centres in Khadakwasla constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Dodke said he expected the counting of the VVPAT slips during the checking and reverification process.

"But we were only shown the final result on the EVM machine. Our demand is that the VVPAT slips should be counted. We objected to the process, halted it, and submitted an application seeking counting of VVPAT slips. If they (EC) do not agree to this, we will not proceed and will fight the matter in court," he said.

Yashwant Mane, Election Officer for Khadakwasla constituency, who was conducting the checking and verification of the EVMs, said Dodke had requested verification of the burnt memory of EVM microcontrollers from two centres in his constituency.

"As per his application, the Election Commission of India allowed the verification. Accordingly, today the EVMs from two centres as requested were taken out for burnt memory and EVM verification in his presence," Mane said.

Elaborating on the process, Mane said after the reverification of the EVMs and burnt memory, the next step involved conducting a mock poll and counting the VVPAT slips generated during it. "To conduct the mock poll, the existing data on the EVM needs to be erased in the candidate's presence. However, the candidate submitted an application requesting that the data on the EVM not be erased. He refused to allow the mock poll. Since the candidate did not permit the mock poll, the process was deemed completed," Mane informed.

Asked about Dodke's demand for counting the VVPAT slips, Mane clarified that random counting of VVPAT slips had already been conducted on the day of vote counting. "So there is no question of counting the VVPAT slips again. Today's process was restricted to the checking and verification of the burnt memory and EVMs, which includes showing that the machine was not tampered with and displaying the final result to the candidate," the official said.

The second step, which could not be carried out, was to conduct a mock poll and count the VVPAT slips, he added.

