Himachal power board MD accuses finance director of engaging in matters outside his domain

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:10 IST
The managing director of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), Sandeep Kumar, has accused the director (finance) of infringement by directly engaging with chief engineers of various sections to make decisions on matters that do not fall within his domain.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the board, Kumar cited particular instances in which files were allegedly not routed through the concerned director or managing director.

The letter dated July 24, which has gone viral on social media, claimed that "every director in HPSEBL has clearly defined roles, duties and responsibilities and any action that encroaches upon another director's domain constitutes a breach of official procedure and can be construed as undermining the authority of the designated functionaries".

Kumar added that such actions are also "demoralising and humiliating the officers whose responsibilities are being bypassed without justification".

Last week, a file pertaining to the materials management section regarding an amendment to the constitution of a negotiation committee was processed directly by the director (finance) without routing it through the concerned director or managing director, Kumar claimed in the letter.

On July 21, the director (finance) chaired a meeting of the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme without informing the MD or involving the other concerned directors, Kumar alleged.

"The matter is submitted for your perusal and further appropriate orders as such practices, if left unchecked, could adversely affect the administrative integrity and smooth functioning of the organisation," the letter said.

