There's no protection for police in TN, claims AIAMDK chief Palaniswami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:32 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday claimed there was no protection for police in Tamil Nadu due to the deteriorating law and order to the point that police were becoming the target of attack.

Pointing to media reports on an Armed Reserve Police Sub-Inspector who succumbed after he was allegedly attacked in Egmore here on July 18, he said the news that the SI was attacked by unidentified persons at midnight was ''shocking.'' ''The fact that a police Sub-Inspector has been attacked and he died once again proves that the law and order situation has deteriorated to the point that the police force under the DMK regime has no security,'' Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The news of police officers being attacked, resigning, or expressing views in public showed that the state government was unable to manage the situation, the former CM alleged.

''I urge Stalin's model DMK government to conduct an honest investigation into the SI's murder case and take appropriate legal action against the culprits. AIADMK Official,'' the former Chief Minister said.

