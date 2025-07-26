India Commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with Tributes, Tech, and Unity

On 25–26 July 2025, India solemnly marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the indomitable spirit, supreme sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of the brave soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty during the 1999 Kargil War. The heart of the commemorative events beat at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, where emotion, pride, and patriotism converged to create a powerful homage to the fallen heroes.

Graced by top dignitaries including Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports), Shri Sanjay Seth (MoS for Defence), Shri Kavinder Gupta (Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh), and General Upendra Dwivedi (Chief of the Army Staff), the ceremonies embodied a deep national commitment to remembering and celebrating India’s defenders.

Day One: Battle Remembrance and Shaurya Sandhya

On 25 July, the commemorative activities commenced at Lamochen Viewpoint, overlooking the very mountains where Indian troops turned the tide of war in 1999. A Battle Briefing and Remembrance Ceremony allowed veterans and serving officers to share firsthand accounts of heroism, complemented by an evocative audio-visual tribute narrating real stories of courage and resilience.

In a heartfelt tribute, Dr. Mandaviya and Shri Seth jointly felicitated the Next of Kin of Kargil martyrs, acknowledging their enduring courage and loss. They also participated in “Vijay Bhoj,” a symbolic community meal alongside families of martyrs and soldiers—an act that highlighted unity and national gratitude.

Adding vibrancy to the solemn occasion, students from Army Goodwill Public Schools, NCC cadets, and army personnel staged cultural performances that celebrated India's diversity and patriotism. One of the day’s technological highlights was a demonstration of swarm drones, logistics drones, and FPV drones, showcasing the Army's increasing reliance on indigenous tech in challenging operational terrains.

The evening unfolded with “Shaurya Sandhya”, a moving tribute that began with “Gaurav Gatha” by the Army band, recounting tales of heroism in musical form. A solemn multi-faith prayer led by religious teachers from five major faiths reinforced the message of unity in sacrifice. The lighting of 545 lamps, each representing a fallen hero of Operation Vijay, created a luminous field of remembrance under the Dras sky.

In a poignant ceremony, Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C Northern Command, honoured the families of nine martyrs in front of over 400 guests, including civil and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and members of the local community.

Day Two: The Solemn Ceremonies of 26 July 2025

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025 began with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial. With the haunting strains of the “Last Post” echoing through the Himalayan valley, dignitaries led by Dr. Mandaviya, Shri Seth, Shri Kavinder Gupta, and General Dwivedi paid their floral tributes.

In his keynote address, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi reflected on the legacy of the Kargil War, drawing parallels with Operation Sindoor, India’s more recent successful military operation. Emphasising that India is a peace-loving nation but resolute in the face of provocation, he highlighted the Army’s precise and restrained approach in counterterrorism operations, ensuring no civilian casualties.

General Dwivedi elaborated on the transformation roadmap of the Indian Army into a future-ready force:

“Rudra” All-Arms Brigades for operational synergy

“Bhairav” Light Commando Battalions for mobility

“Shaktibaan” Artillery Regiments for heavy firepower

“Divyastra” Batteries for drone-based warfare

Deployment of indigenous air defence systems

He praised the Army's broader role in nation-building, from border infrastructure and tourism to veteran welfare. Calling upon youth to serve with honesty and patriotism, he declared that the soldier’s spirit is central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Legacy Projects: Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future

In a significant move to preserve and democratise access to military heritage, General Dwivedi inaugurated several legacy projects:

Indus View Point (Batalik Sector) : Offers panoramic views of the Indus River as it enters Pakistan-occupied Baltistan, promoting Battle Area Tourism and strategic awareness.

e-Shradhanjali Portal : An interactive platform where citizens can pay virtual tributes to Kargil martyrs, fostering nationwide engagement and remembrance .

QR-Based Audio Gateway: Installed at the War Memorial, this innovative feature provides on-demand historical insights to visitors via their mobile devices.

The COAS also awarded Commendation Cards to selected personnel and took time to personally interact with troops, Veer Naris, and martyrs’ families, reiterating the Army's long-term commitment to their welfare.

National Outreach: 545 Families, 28 Territories, One India

In a remarkable outreach campaign, 37 Army teams visited the families of all 545 martyrs spread across 27 Indian states, two Union Territories, and even Nepal, reaffirming that no sacrifice is forgotten. The initiative was met with overwhelming emotion and renewed pride.

Complementing the physical outreach, the Army launched a #OnThisDay digital campaign recreating iconic battles from the Kargil War to educate and inspire the youth. Adventure and cultural programmes across Dras, Kargil, and Batalik drew participation from students, veterans, and citizens alike, turning solemn remembrance into collective national celebration.

Showcasing India’s Military Edge: Capability Display

A Capability Display showcased India’s rapid strides in defence innovation, featuring high-altitude-ready tech under the theme: “Tech Absorption: Imbibe, Innovate, Integrate”.

Highlights included:

Next-generation mobility platforms

Advanced surveillance equipment

Upgraded firepower systems

Integrated drone technologies for logistics and tactical use

This demonstration reflected not just India's operational capability, but also its self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A Flame That Never Dies

As night fell over the mighty peaks of Dras, the Kargil War Memorial glowed in the colours of the Indian Tricolour, casting long shadows that seemed to carry the stories of every fallen soldier. The 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas became more than a remembrance—it was a living affirmation of India’s collective gratitude, its relentless progress, and the eternal spirit of the Indian soldier.