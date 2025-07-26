Left Menu

Minister Jitendra Singh's Public Outreach in Jammu and Kashmir

Union minister Jitendra Singh held a public durbar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to address security concerns and local issues. He discussed enhanced security deployment and infrastructure projects, signaling a commitment to transparent governance and community engagement. Singh emphasized quick action and public involvement as key priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:55 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jitendra Singh engaged in a significant dialogue with district officers and locals in the Bani tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday. The discussions revolved around security enhancements prompted by recent terror threats and an initiative to fortify local infrastructure.

Singh conducted a comprehensive over two-hour 'public durbar,' addressing security and infrastructure concerns while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing the region's development projects. Singh stressed the need for quick deployment of security forces at identified vulnerable points, underscoring the importance of building public confidence.

During his visit, Singh instructed immediate steps to replace the aging 'Jhoola' bridge in Bani town and advocated for the expedited development of the Chattergala tunnel to improve regional connectivity and boost local economy. This outreach reflects his commitment to melding governance with grassroots interaction to fulfill the public's needs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

