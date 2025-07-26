Consumer Forum Triumphs in Google Timeline Mediclaim Dispute

An insurance controversy came to a head in Gujarat when a resident found his medical claim unjustly rejected because his Google Timeline allegedly didn't align with his hospital's location. The Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in Valsad District intervened, mandating the insurance provider to honor the claim plus interest.

Vallabh Matka, insured by Go Digit General Insurance Limited, was hospitalized in September 2024 for viral pneumonia. Upon submitting his medical bills, his claim was denied, the insurer cited discrepancies with his Google Timeline data.

Matka sought justice from the consumer forum, challenging the insurer's grounds for rejection. The forum ruled in Matka's favor, highlighting a lack of evidence to support the company's claims. It directed the settlement of Rs 48,251 with 8% interest, countering the insurer's reliance on questionable digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)