Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Justice Varma's Misconduct Plea

The Supreme Court will hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against a report by an in-house inquiry panel that found him guilty of misconduct in a cash discovery case. Justice Varma alleges procedural unfairness and seeks to quash recommendations for impeachment proceedings made by the Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:05 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Justice Varma's Misconduct Plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to address Justice Yashwant Varma's plea on Monday, challenging an in-house inquiry panel's report that indicted him for misconduct regarding a cash discovery incident.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih will preside over the hearing. The controversy stems from an investigation into a store room fire where a large sum of half-burnt cash was uncovered, allegedly linking Justice Varma and his family.

Justice Varma argues that the inquiry process lacked procedural fairness and was biased, prompting calls from the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025