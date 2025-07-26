Supreme Court to Hear Justice Varma's Misconduct Plea
The Supreme Court will hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against a report by an in-house inquiry panel that found him guilty of misconduct in a cash discovery case. Justice Varma alleges procedural unfairness and seeks to quash recommendations for impeachment proceedings made by the Chief Justice of India.
The Supreme Court is set to address Justice Yashwant Varma's plea on Monday, challenging an in-house inquiry panel's report that indicted him for misconduct regarding a cash discovery incident.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih will preside over the hearing. The controversy stems from an investigation into a store room fire where a large sum of half-burnt cash was uncovered, allegedly linking Justice Varma and his family.
Justice Varma argues that the inquiry process lacked procedural fairness and was biased, prompting calls from the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings.
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says he has received a motion for removal of Justice Yashwant Varma.
Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row.