Supreme Court to Hear Justice Varma's Misconduct Plea

The Supreme Court is set to address Justice Yashwant Varma's plea on Monday, challenging an in-house inquiry panel's report that indicted him for misconduct regarding a cash discovery incident.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih will preside over the hearing. The controversy stems from an investigation into a store room fire where a large sum of half-burnt cash was uncovered, allegedly linking Justice Varma and his family.

Justice Varma argues that the inquiry process lacked procedural fairness and was biased, prompting calls from the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)