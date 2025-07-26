Left Menu

Daring Escape Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Teen Girls

Two teenage girls were kidnapped and held captive in a hotel. After one escaped and alerted her family, police rescued the other girl. The investigation continues, with hotel staff being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:17 IST
Daring Escape Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Teen Girls
A dramatic rescue unfolded as police saved a teenage girl from a hotel room on the city's outskirts, marking the end of an eight-day ordeal where two young girls had been kidnapped from their homes.

The breakthrough came after one of the victims escaped and returned home, triggering a swift police response. Circle Officer Mayank Pathak confirmed that the girls were allegedly confined by unidentified individuals and that hotel employees are now being interrogated regarding their involvement.

According to law enforcement, the girls, aged 15 and 16, were initially taken to Delhi under false pretenses before being forcibly brought back to Aligarh. Following the escape of one of the girls, her concerned family alerted the authorities, leading to a successful raid on Friday. Both girls have since undergone medical examinations as an in-depth investigation persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

