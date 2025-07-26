Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Calls for Justice Amidst Allegations of Abuse
The killing of a Gujjar man in Jammu has sparked outrage, with allegations against the police being exacerbated by systemic issues in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister Javed Ahmad Rana calls for statehood restoration and accountability, while Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami demands a timely investigation to restore public trust.
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a wave of protests following the police killing of a Gujjar man, Parvez Ahmad, in the Nikki Tawi area. The incident has reignited calls for statehood and has drawn criticism from local officials.
Javed Ahmad Rana, a local minister, has spoken out against what he terms a 'dual power system' in the region, suggesting it hinders effective governance. He urges the restoration of full statehood to empower the National Conference-led government.
In contrast, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami calls for a 'fair and time-bound' inquiry, emphasizing the necessity of restoring public confidence in law enforcement. Community leaders insist that targeting under the guise of drug trafficking is highly objectionable.
