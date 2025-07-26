Left Menu

Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Calls for Justice Amidst Allegations of Abuse

The killing of a Gujjar man in Jammu has sparked outrage, with allegations against the police being exacerbated by systemic issues in Jammu and Kashmir. Minister Javed Ahmad Rana calls for statehood restoration and accountability, while Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami demands a timely investigation to restore public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:24 IST
Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Calls for Justice Amidst Allegations of Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a wave of protests following the police killing of a Gujjar man, Parvez Ahmad, in the Nikki Tawi area. The incident has reignited calls for statehood and has drawn criticism from local officials.

Javed Ahmad Rana, a local minister, has spoken out against what he terms a 'dual power system' in the region, suggesting it hinders effective governance. He urges the restoration of full statehood to empower the National Conference-led government.

In contrast, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami calls for a 'fair and time-bound' inquiry, emphasizing the necessity of restoring public confidence in law enforcement. Community leaders insist that targeting under the guise of drug trafficking is highly objectionable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025