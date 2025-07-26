Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Calls for Justice Amidst Allegations of Abuse

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a wave of protests following the police killing of a Gujjar man, Parvez Ahmad, in the Nikki Tawi area. The incident has reignited calls for statehood and has drawn criticism from local officials.

Javed Ahmad Rana, a local minister, has spoken out against what he terms a 'dual power system' in the region, suggesting it hinders effective governance. He urges the restoration of full statehood to empower the National Conference-led government.

In contrast, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami calls for a 'fair and time-bound' inquiry, emphasizing the necessity of restoring public confidence in law enforcement. Community leaders insist that targeting under the guise of drug trafficking is highly objectionable.

(With inputs from agencies.)