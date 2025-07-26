UCC Sparks Surge in Uttarakhand Marriage Registrations
Uttarakhand sees a significant increase in marriage registrations following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The daily average rose from 67 to 1,634 registrations since January 2023. The streamlined process under UCC safeguards women's interests, and citizens are responding positively with heightened enthusiasm.
In Uttarakhand, the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has led to a dramatic surge in marriage registrations, averaging 1,634 per day since its implementation on January 27. This marks a significant increase from the 67 daily registrations recorded under the previous Uttarakhand Marriage Registration Act of 2010.
The state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighted the UCC's effectiveness, noting the law's comprehensiveness and its role in fostering a robust society. The UCC especially prioritizes the protection of women's interests, leading to greater public enthusiasm for marriage registrations.
Since the UCC's enactment, 301,526 marriages have been registered. To accommodate the growing demand, the government has extended the registration period from six months to one year. This decision was formalized through a notification by the Department of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, ensuring accessibility for those unable to register earlier.
