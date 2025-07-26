Left Menu

BJD Demands SIT Probe into Alleged Exploitation in Odisha Hostels

The BJD has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to form a special investigation team to probe alleged sexual exploitation in Odisha hostels. A memorandum submitted by the party highlighted cases of pregnancy among girls, urging systemic reforms in the hostel monitoring framework of the ST & SC Development Department.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:47 IST
The BJD on Saturday called on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to initiate a special investigation team (SIT) to examine allegations of sexual exploitation within government-run hostels in Odisha.

A delegation delivered a memorandum emphasizing recent incidents in Kandhamal where two girls from state residential schools reported pregnancies, suggesting a broader systemic issue.

The memorandum included a call for urgent reforms and active interventions to protect the rights of marginalized communities while a demonstration over rising crimes against women took place in another district.

