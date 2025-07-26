BJD Demands SIT Probe into Alleged Exploitation in Odisha Hostels

The BJD on Saturday called on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to initiate a special investigation team (SIT) to examine allegations of sexual exploitation within government-run hostels in Odisha.

A delegation delivered a memorandum emphasizing recent incidents in Kandhamal where two girls from state residential schools reported pregnancies, suggesting a broader systemic issue.

The memorandum included a call for urgent reforms and active interventions to protect the rights of marginalized communities while a demonstration over rising crimes against women took place in another district.

(With inputs from agencies.)