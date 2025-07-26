Pope Leo's Diplomatic Move: Bridging Divides Amid Conflict

In a potential diplomatic overture, Pope Leo met with Metropolitan Anthony, a high-ranking figure in the Russian Orthodox Church, on Saturday to address tensions exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Vatican announced that Pope Leo engaged with Anthony, along with five other prominent clerics, discussing several topics related to Orthodox-Catholic dialogue and ongoing global conflicts, notably Ukraine and the Middle East.

Pope Leo, since assuming his position in May, has been vocal about achieving peace and recently extended an offer to host peace talks at the Vatican, despite Russia's reservations due to its geopolitical stance.

