High-Profile Naxalite Arrest Shakes Chhattisgarh

In a significant breakthrough, security forces in Chhattisgarh have apprehended Madvi Sukki, a key figure in a Naxalite faction, known for her involvement in an IED blast during the recent assembly polls.

The arrest took place in Sukma district's Tondamarka village, where police officials confirmed the detention of the 35-year-old Local Organisation Squad commander on Friday.

Sukki's capture was the result of a coordinated operation by the District Reserve Guard and local police, sweeping through the villages of Etrajpad, Minpa, and Tondamarka, targeting the threat posed during the polls.

