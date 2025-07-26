Left Menu

Justice Sought in Kashmir: A Community's Outcry

In Jammu and Kashmir, the controversial killing of a Gujjar man by police has sparked demands for a judicial inquiry. Allegations of a 'dual power system' and misuse of authority have intensified calls for restoring statehood. Community leaders and politicians demand justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir has raised significant concerns after the death of a Gujjar man, Parvez Ahmad, allegedly in a police crossfire. The tragic event has led to widespread demands for a judicial probe into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Ahmad Rana criticized the 'dual power system' in the Union territory, citing it as a factor in the incident. He emphasized the need for the Centre to restore statehood to provide full powers to the elected government. Rana also highlighted allegations of biased targeting of a community under false accusations.

The incident has prompted visits from various political leaders, all voicing solidarity with the bereaved family. Calls for a fair and prompt investigation have come from multiple quarters, including senior Congress and BJP leaders, as well as demands for ensuring the rule of law and community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

