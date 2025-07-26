Left Menu

Rajasthan Transport Inspector Under ACB Radar for Disproportionate Assets

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating Sujanaram Choudhary, a transport inspector in Sirohi district, for possessing disproportionate assets exceeding Rs 2.5 crore. Court-approved raids revealed ownership of multiple properties. Allegations include bribery and misconduct in vehicle registration processes.

Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan has launched an investigation into Sujanaram Choudhary, a transport inspector based in Sirohi district, accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 2.5 crore.

Preliminary findings indicate Choudhary's assets exceed his known income sources by over 201 percent. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Mount Abu and Jodhpur, revealing ownership of numerous properties, some shared with family.

Accusations of systematic bribery for vehicle registration and other illegal activities have surfaced. A court-sanctioned search unearthed a grand 8,000 sq ft bungalow and other valuable properties, prompting further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

