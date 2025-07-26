Rajasthan Transport Inspector Under ACB Radar for Disproportionate Assets

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan has launched an investigation into Sujanaram Choudhary, a transport inspector based in Sirohi district, accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 2.5 crore.

Preliminary findings indicate Choudhary's assets exceed his known income sources by over 201 percent. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Mount Abu and Jodhpur, revealing ownership of numerous properties, some shared with family.

Accusations of systematic bribery for vehicle registration and other illegal activities have surfaced. A court-sanctioned search unearthed a grand 8,000 sq ft bungalow and other valuable properties, prompting further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)