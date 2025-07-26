Controversy Over Ramcharitmanas Recitation Directive for Police Trainees

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticized a recent directive by Additional Director General of Police (training) Raja Babu Singh, which encouraged police trainees to recite the Ramcharitmanas to mitigate homesickness. The CPI(M) claims this recommendation infringes upon the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Singh's directive followed petitions from trainees seeking assignments nearer to their homes. In response, he proposed the recital of the epic poem depicting Lord Ram's life as a non-compulsory, optional activity during training. However, the CPI(M) expressed strong opposition, suggesting the move was part of a larger agenda to align the police force with certain ideological narratives.

CPI(M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh voiced concerns that such actions could compromise the Constitution's fundamental promise of equality for all citizens, regardless of religion, questioning whether all trainees would feel included. The party called for an intervention by the Director General of Police to address their apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)