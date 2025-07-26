Noida Woman's Struggle: Allegations of Rape and Forced Conversion Surface
A woman in Noida, separated from her husband, accuses a man named Asif of rape and coercion to convert religion for marriage. The accused is at large as police investigate. The woman met Asif at her workplace, and their living arrangement turned into a troubling situation.
- Country:
- India
A woman in Noida has come forward with allegations against a man she was involved with, claiming he repeatedly raped her and is now pressuring her to convert her religion to marry him, according to police reports.
The police have registered a complaint from the 30-year-old woman, who is currently separated from her husband and resides in Noida with her daughter. Authorities are on the lookout for the suspect, Asif, who has reportedly been evading arrest.
Having met at a salon where the woman worked, run by Asif, their relationship evolved into cohabitation. However, distressing claims of forced religious conversion and sexual assault have now surfaced, adding urgency to the police's search for Asif.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Cuban Leaders Amid Human Rights Violations Accusations
Police Foil Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Cyber Police Crackdown on Fake News About Kanwar Yatra
Chennai Police Denies Threat to Manager Amidst Suicide Probe
CBI takes over investigation in the custodial death of temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivagangai, files FIR against police: Officials.