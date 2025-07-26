Noida Woman's Struggle: Allegations of Rape and Forced Conversion Surface

A woman in Noida has come forward with allegations against a man she was involved with, claiming he repeatedly raped her and is now pressuring her to convert her religion to marry him, according to police reports.

The police have registered a complaint from the 30-year-old woman, who is currently separated from her husband and resides in Noida with her daughter. Authorities are on the lookout for the suspect, Asif, who has reportedly been evading arrest.

Having met at a salon where the woman worked, run by Asif, their relationship evolved into cohabitation. However, distressing claims of forced religious conversion and sexual assault have now surfaced, adding urgency to the police's search for Asif.

(With inputs from agencies.)