Justice Sought in Disturbing Child Shelter Home Assault Case

Four individuals, including the founder, were arrested for the alleged rape of an HIV-infected minor girl at a shelter home in Latur district. The main accused, Amit Waghmare, reportedly raped the girl over two years and forced an abortion. The victim's disclosures highlight severe institutional negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking development, four individuals connected to a children's shelter home in Latur district have been taken into police custody amid allegations of a minor girl's rape. The main accused, Amit Waghmare, has been apprehended following police investigations.

The distressing case involves an HIV-infected minor who reported multiple incidents of rape over two years, allegedly perpetrated by a shelter home employee. Authorities confirmed the heinous acts occurred between July 2023 and July 2024, with further allegations that she was forced to undergo an abortion without consent.

The arrests include the shelter home's founder, superintendent, and two employees, who reportedly failed to protect the victim and destroyed evidence. The case shines a light on systemic failures within protective institutions designed for vulnerable children.

