Justice Sought in Disturbing Child Shelter Home Assault Case

In a shocking development, four individuals connected to a children's shelter home in Latur district have been taken into police custody amid allegations of a minor girl's rape. The main accused, Amit Waghmare, has been apprehended following police investigations.

The distressing case involves an HIV-infected minor who reported multiple incidents of rape over two years, allegedly perpetrated by a shelter home employee. Authorities confirmed the heinous acts occurred between July 2023 and July 2024, with further allegations that she was forced to undergo an abortion without consent.

The arrests include the shelter home's founder, superintendent, and two employees, who reportedly failed to protect the victim and destroyed evidence. The case shines a light on systemic failures within protective institutions designed for vulnerable children.

