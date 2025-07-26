Honoring Heroes: Delhi CM Unveils Senior Welfare Scheme on Kargil Vijay Diwas

In a heartfelt tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 conflict between India and Pakistan. Gupta marked the solemn occasion with the announcement of a new welfare initiative for senior citizens, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, aimed at providing healthcare access and restoring dignity to the elderly.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the Senior Citizens' Welfare Committee in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta emphasized the bravery of Indian soldiers as embodying the highest ideals of patriotism and sacrifice. "Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the courage, restraint, and duty exemplified by our troops," she stated, underlining the enduring inspiration drawn from their sacrifices.

The newly launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana signifies the Delhi government's commitment to ensuring no senior citizen is deprived of necessary healthcare support. Gupta further vowed to continue efforts in upholding the dignity of the elderly, reinforcing this pledge through heartfelt tributes on social media and interactions with community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)