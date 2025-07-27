Controversial Appointment: Darren Beattie Leads US Institute of Peace Amidst Legal Battle

Darren Beattie, a former Trump administration speechwriter known for his contentious remarks, has been appointed by the US Institute of Peace's board as its new acting president. His appointment is drawing criticism and legal challenges, perceived by many as another move in the administration's strategy to dismantle the think tank.

The US Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded entity aimed at promoting conflict resolution globally, has been at the center of a legal showdown since Trump's efforts to shut it down. The appointment comes amid heightened tensions and restructuring efforts by the government, despite judicial interventions siding with the institute.

George Foote, former legal counsel for the institute, expressed strong opposition, labeling Beattie's appointment contrary to the core values of USIP and illegal per prior court rulings. The legal contest continues as the organization navigates its new leadership under Beattie.

(With inputs from agencies.)