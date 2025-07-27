Airdrops and Aid Corridors Amid Gaza Strife

Israel has confirmed that aid airdrops into Gaza will commence on Saturday night. Plans are underway to establish humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, signaling a partial response to growing concerns over a potential famine in the region.

The military's announcement comes amid rising international criticism, even from allied nations, due to numerous Palestinian fatalities reported as residents strive to access aid. However, the timeline and specific locations for opening these corridors remain unannounced.

Despite the humanitarian initiatives, the military stressed that their combat operations against Hamas continue unabated and refuted claims of starvation within Gaza.

