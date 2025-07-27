Left Menu

Airdrops and Aid Corridors Amid Gaza Strife

Israel announces airdrops of aid and plans for U.N. corridor access into Gaza, following warnings of famine and increased international criticism. Despite acknowledging humanitarian needs, military operations against Hamas continue, with claims disputing reports of starvation in the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-07-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 01:17 IST
Airdrops and Aid Corridors Amid Gaza Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has confirmed that aid airdrops into Gaza will commence on Saturday night. Plans are underway to establish humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, signaling a partial response to growing concerns over a potential famine in the region.

The military's announcement comes amid rising international criticism, even from allied nations, due to numerous Palestinian fatalities reported as residents strive to access aid. However, the timeline and specific locations for opening these corridors remain unannounced.

Despite the humanitarian initiatives, the military stressed that their combat operations against Hamas continue unabated and refuted claims of starvation within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025