Sudan's Political Strife: The Rise of a Parallel Government

A Sudanese coalition spearheaded by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the formation of a parallel government on Saturday, escalating tensions with the army in a conflict that could lead the country towards partition.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was appointed as head of the presidential council, with Abdel Aziz al-Hilu as his deputy, and civilian politician Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi as prime minister in the newly formed 15-member council. This move from Nyala, the largest city in Darfur, comes amid ongoing fighting in several regions.

The RSF's decision comes after a February agreement with allied politicians and rebel factions aiming to form a 'New Sudan.' As the army condemns this parallel administration, the country faces a humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations reporting widespread hunger and famine affecting half the population.

