Sudan's Political Strife: The Rise of a Parallel Government
In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have formed a parallel government, intensifying conflict with the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aims to create a secular 'New Sudan.' The struggle for power threatens to deepen the nation's crisis.
A Sudanese coalition spearheaded by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the formation of a parallel government on Saturday, escalating tensions with the army in a conflict that could lead the country towards partition.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was appointed as head of the presidential council, with Abdel Aziz al-Hilu as his deputy, and civilian politician Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi as prime minister in the newly formed 15-member council. This move from Nyala, the largest city in Darfur, comes amid ongoing fighting in several regions.
The RSF's decision comes after a February agreement with allied politicians and rebel factions aiming to form a 'New Sudan.' As the army condemns this parallel administration, the country faces a humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations reporting widespread hunger and famine affecting half the population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- RSF
- government
- conflict
- parallel government
- army
- crisis
- Dagalo
- Burhan
- al-Hilu
ALSO READ
Rohingya Refugee Crisis Deepens in Bangladesh Amidst Escalating Needs, Funding Shortfall
Tragedy and Turmoil: Harassment Allegations Ignite Campus Crisis
Stark Education Crisis Uncovered: A Closer Look at India's Learning Outcomes
Escalating Conflict: Strikes and Aid Crisis in Gaza
Stalled Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds