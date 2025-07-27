Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Thailand and Cambodia Clash Over Border

Thailand and Cambodia's conflict extends into a third day with increased artillery fire near the border. The violence has resulted in at least 33 deaths and forced over 168,000 from their homes. Efforts from international figures, including President Donald Trump, aim to mediate a ceasefire and peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surin | Updated: 27-07-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 02:52 IST
Tensions Rise as Thailand and Cambodia Clash Over Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations of new attacks as border clashes entered a third day, resulting in at least 33 deaths and displacing over 168,000. Both sides reported artillery and small arms fire, escalating the conflict that began after a land mine explosion wounded five Thai soldiers.

With international voices, including President Donald Trump, urging a ceasefire, diplomatic channels are being sought to resolve the crisis peacefully. However, as Thailand closed its border crossings and both nations recalled ambassadors, the situation remains tense with no clear resolution in sight.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been called upon to mediate, and Thailand has conditionally agreed to ASEAN's ceasefire proposal. Despite ongoing violence involving artillery and concerns over potential sea confrontations, efforts are being made to de-escalate the conflict and protect civilians.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025