Tensions Rise as Thailand and Cambodia Clash Over Border

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations of new attacks as border clashes entered a third day, resulting in at least 33 deaths and displacing over 168,000. Both sides reported artillery and small arms fire, escalating the conflict that began after a land mine explosion wounded five Thai soldiers.

With international voices, including President Donald Trump, urging a ceasefire, diplomatic channels are being sought to resolve the crisis peacefully. However, as Thailand closed its border crossings and both nations recalled ambassadors, the situation remains tense with no clear resolution in sight.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been called upon to mediate, and Thailand has conditionally agreed to ASEAN's ceasefire proposal. Despite ongoing violence involving artillery and concerns over potential sea confrontations, efforts are being made to de-escalate the conflict and protect civilians.