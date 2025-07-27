Bihar's New Commission Boosts Welfare for Sanitation Workers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday the formation of the 'Safai Karmachari Commission', a significant step towards improving the socio-economic conditions of sanitation workers in the region.

The commission is designed to safeguard the rights and interests of sanitation workers, with a focus on their protection, welfare, rehabilitation, and social upliftment. The body will provide recommendations to the government and offer solutions for the effective monitoring and implementation of welfare schemes.

Comprising a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and five members including representation from women and transgender communities, the commission aims to integrate marginalized sanitation workers into the societal mainstream. This reform comes ahead of the looming state assembly elections, signaling a focus on social welfare by the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)