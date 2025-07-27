Security Foils Violent Attack at Fakir Mohan University

A shocking incident unfolded at Fakir Mohan University in Odisha's Balasore district, as campus security thwarted an alleged rape attempt, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The suspect, identified as Shankar Patra from Nilgiri area, allegedly posed as an LPG cylinder mechanic to gain access to the quarters of an assistant professor. Upon entry, he reportedly attempted to assault the professor's wife.

The victim managed to escape and alert her husband, with quick intervention by security leading to Patra's apprehension. The incident has caused considerable unrest within the campus community.