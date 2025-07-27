Security Foils Violent Attack at Fakir Mohan University
A man named Shankar Patra was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape the wife of an assistant professor at Fakir Mohan University in Odisha. Disguised as an LPG mechanic, he gained entry to the official quarters but was thwarted by the wife's quick actions and campus security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded at Fakir Mohan University in Odisha's Balasore district, as campus security thwarted an alleged rape attempt, leading to the arrest of a suspect.
The suspect, identified as Shankar Patra from Nilgiri area, allegedly posed as an LPG cylinder mechanic to gain access to the quarters of an assistant professor. Upon entry, he reportedly attempted to assault the professor's wife.
The victim managed to escape and alert her husband, with quick intervention by security leading to Patra's apprehension. The incident has caused considerable unrest within the campus community.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik Returns Triumphantly to Odisha Post Spine Surgery Recovery
Tragedy in Balasore: Sexual Harassment Scandal Triggers Chaos
Alleged Harassment Ignites Campus Tensions: Balasore Incident Sparks Outrage
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Odisha
Odisha's Development Agenda: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi