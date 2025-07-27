Left Menu

Security Foils Violent Attack at Fakir Mohan University

A man named Shankar Patra was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape the wife of an assistant professor at Fakir Mohan University in Odisha. Disguised as an LPG mechanic, he gained entry to the official quarters but was thwarted by the wife's quick actions and campus security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:56 IST
Security Foils Violent Attack at Fakir Mohan University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at Fakir Mohan University in Odisha's Balasore district, as campus security thwarted an alleged rape attempt, leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The suspect, identified as Shankar Patra from Nilgiri area, allegedly posed as an LPG cylinder mechanic to gain access to the quarters of an assistant professor. Upon entry, he reportedly attempted to assault the professor's wife.

The victim managed to escape and alert her husband, with quick intervention by security leading to Patra's apprehension. The incident has caused considerable unrest within the campus community.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025