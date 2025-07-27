Left Menu

Tragedy in Noida: Speeding BMW Claims Life of Young Girl

A five-year-old girl named Ayaat was killed and two others were injured after a speeding BMW collided with a scooter in Noida, Sector 20. Police have arrested the driver and passenger involved, identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both 22, under charges of rash driving and negligence.

Tragedy in Noida: Speeding BMW Claims Life of Young Girl
A heartbreaking accident occurred in Noida's Sector 20 this weekend, claiming the life of a five-year-old girl named Ayaat and injuring two others. The tragedy unfolded late on Saturday night when a speeding BMW collided with the scooter on which Ayaat, her father, and her uncle were riding.

The accused individuals, 22-year-olds Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, have been taken into custody. They were returning from a birthday party when the accident happened, and police are conducting medical exams to determine if intoxication played a role.

The BMW involved, registered in Haryana and borrowed from its owner Gagan by the accused, has been impounded. Authorities continue to investigate under the oversight of Assistant Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh.

