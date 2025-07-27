Left Menu

Energy Department Controversy: SE Suspended for Consumer Misconduct

Prashant Singh, Superintendent Engineer at Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Varanasi, faces suspension due to alleged misconduct towards a consumer complaint. The incident highlights the importance of addressing consumer grievances effectively, as emphasized by Uttar Pradesh's Energy and Urban Development Minister, AK Sharma. Singh will remain attached to the MD's office during suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:29 IST
In a significant development within the power sector, Prashant Singh, the Superintendent Engineer of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Varanasi, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving a consumer complaint.

The suspension was announced by Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma, who emphasized the administration's commitment to treating consumers with the utmost respect. The minister shared the order via a post on his official 'X' account, highlighting the incident as a reminder for officials to prioritize public service.

The situation erupted after Bharat Pandey from Mudaghat, Basti district, reported non-supply of electricity to SE Singh. The subsequent alleged insensitivity and indecent behavior from Singh led to the suspension, as confirmed by Chief Engineer (Administration) Arvind Nayak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

