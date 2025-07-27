Horrifying Ordeal in Lonavala: Woman Abducted, Raped, and Left on Roadside
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a 35-year-old man in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The incident took place overnight in the Tungarli area. The man, known to the victim, has been apprehended. Police continue to investigate the case, confirming key details.
A shocking crime has come to light in Lonavala, Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a car. The incident, which reportedly took place overnight between Friday and Saturday in the area of Tungarli, has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old local man.
According to police reports, the victim, who resides in the same locality, was walking home when a car stopped beside her. The accused, reportedly known to the woman, forcibly took her into the vehicle and subjected her to sexual assault at an isolated location.
After being repeatedly assaulted, the woman was left on the roadside. She filed a complaint at Lonavala City Police Station, prompting police to register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing as police work to verify the victim's claims and uncover further details.
