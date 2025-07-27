Left Menu

Horrifying Ordeal in Lonavala: Woman Abducted, Raped, and Left on Roadside

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a 35-year-old man in Lonavala, Maharashtra. The incident took place overnight in the Tungarli area. The man, known to the victim, has been apprehended. Police continue to investigate the case, confirming key details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:03 IST
Horrifying Ordeal in Lonavala: Woman Abducted, Raped, and Left on Roadside
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has come to light in Lonavala, Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a car. The incident, which reportedly took place overnight between Friday and Saturday in the area of Tungarli, has led to the arrest of a 35-year-old local man.

According to police reports, the victim, who resides in the same locality, was walking home when a car stopped beside her. The accused, reportedly known to the woman, forcibly took her into the vehicle and subjected her to sexual assault at an isolated location.

After being repeatedly assaulted, the woman was left on the roadside. She filed a complaint at Lonavala City Police Station, prompting police to register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing as police work to verify the victim's claims and uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025