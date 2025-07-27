Tech in Justice: Enhancing India’s Investigative Procedures
The Delhi High Court emphasizes the importance of technological means in criminal investigations to enhance transparency and efficacy. Justice Ravinder Dudeja reiterates this stance in the case of Ravi Prakash, where despite the absence of video evidence, the court supports the police's account due to a lack of technological resources.
The Delhi High Court has recently underscored the importance of integrating advanced technology into criminal investigation processes. This initiative is seen as a way to bolster the integrity and transparency of legal probes.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja highlighted this in a hearing concerning Ravi Prakash, an individual accused of heroin possession. Despite the absence of videographic evidence, owing to insufficient resources, the court endorsed the police narrative.
The ruling, dated July 24, denied Prakash bail, emphasizing the fairness ensured by potential technological aid, even as the accused remains in custody since April 2023. The seized heroin and lack of CCTV footage were key points in the judicial decision.
