Mystery Solved: Divine Messenger Arrested for Gruesome Murder

The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting Sadaguru alias Badka Murmu for the murder of Ballu in Narela, confirmed an officer on Sunday. The incident involved bludgeoning the victim to death with an iron rod.

The body of Ballu, 23, was discovered with severe head injuries near railway land in Bhorgarh village on July 12, and was only identified later as hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The initial investigation faced challenges due to a lack of eyewitnesses and nearby CCTV coverage.

Efforts intensified, utilizing CCTV footage from adjacent areas and informant networks, leading to Sadaguru's arrest on July 26. He confessed, citing an argument with Ballu as the motive. Sadaguru has a criminal history, with prior convictions, and claims to be on a divine mission to cleanse the earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)