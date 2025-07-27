Left Menu

Protests Ignite in Jammu Over Alleged Police Wrongdoing

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited the family of Parvez Ahmad, a youth killed in alleged police firing, calling for an inquiry. The incident has led to community protests and demands for compensation, with accusations of a staged encounter. A magisterial and police inquiry is underway.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary, has called for an impartial investigation following the death of 21-year-old Parvez Ahmad, who was allegedly shot by police during a chase in Satwari last Thursday.

Community protests have erupted as Ahmad, described as an 'innocent' victim, was reportedly killed in a 'staged' encounter, according to family accusations. Choudhary demands compensation of Rs 35 lakh and a job for the family, as well as accountability for the officers involved.

A magisterial investigation and a police inquiry led by a sub-divisional officer have been initiated. Choudhary stresses that under the Lieutenant Governor's administration, the allegations will be thoroughly examined and urges immediate action against those responsible for this alleged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

