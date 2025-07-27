Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. Intervention in Thailand-Cambodia Relations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, urging a quick resolution to rising tensions. The United States offered support, emphasizing its readiness to facilitate future peace talks to ensure stability between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:57 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. Intervention in Thailand-Cambodia Relations
U.S. Secretary of State
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to quell rising tensions in Southeast Asia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday. The State Department reported that Rubio stressed the urgency of deescalating the situation.

The United States expressed its willingness to facilitate future discussions, aiming to restore peace and stability between the neighboring nations. Separate calls were made to Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, reiterating U.S. support.

This intervention highlights the U.S.'s continued commitment to regional stability and its proactive role in international diplomacy, particularly in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025