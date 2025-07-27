Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Uncovers Voter Discrepancies

The conclusion of Bihar's month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has brought significant voter discrepancies to light, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

The data reveals that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore voters, amounting to 91.69% of the state's electorate, have been collected. However, 36 lakh voters were either permanently relocated from their previous addresses or untraceable.

Furthermore, an estimated seven lakh voters were registered in multiple locations. The first phase of this revision, which involved the distribution and collection of forms, concluded on July 25. Booth-level officers noted that some electors were either voters in other states, non-existent, or unwilling to register. The EC aims to confirm these findings after thorough scrutiny by August 1, with genuine voters able to make corrections during the Claims and Objection period from August 1 to September 1.