Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Uncovers Voter Discrepancies

The Election Commission of Bihar concluded the first phase of its Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, revealing discrepancies among voter registrations. Forms from 91.69% of voters were collected, but 36 lakh people had shifted or were unaccounted for. Multiple registrations by seven lakh voters were also discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The conclusion of Bihar's month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has brought significant voter discrepancies to light, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

The data reveals that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore voters, amounting to 91.69% of the state's electorate, have been collected. However, 36 lakh voters were either permanently relocated from their previous addresses or untraceable.

Furthermore, an estimated seven lakh voters were registered in multiple locations. The first phase of this revision, which involved the distribution and collection of forms, concluded on July 25. Booth-level officers noted that some electors were either voters in other states, non-existent, or unwilling to register. The EC aims to confirm these findings after thorough scrutiny by August 1, with genuine voters able to make corrections during the Claims and Objection period from August 1 to September 1.

