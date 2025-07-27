Tragedy in Gopalpur: Unfolding the Mystery of a Couple's Death

In a tragic incident in Gopalpur village, Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, a couple was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in their home on Sunday. The police reported finding Munni (26) hanging from a saree, while her husband Rohit alias Raju (27) lay lifeless on the floor.

The couple had been married for six years and shared a four-year-old son. Munni recently returned to her in-laws' home after living apart for three years due to marital issues. Allegations from Munni's mother led to the detention of Rohit's mother, sparking suspicion about her involvement in the death.

Just a day prior, a domestic dispute prompted police to book Rohit. Deva SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi stated that while the case initially seems like a suicide, the definitive cause of death will be ascertained following the post-mortem examination.

