RSF Forms Parallel Government in Darfur Amidst Escalating Sudan Crisis

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have announced the formation of a parallel government in Darfur. This development is expected to exacerbate the ongoing crisis between the RSF and Sudan's military. The international community has condemned the move, intensifying fears of prolonged conflict similar to Libya's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:32 IST
A notorious paramilitary group in Sudan has escalated the nation's crisis by forming a parallel government in the region of Darfur, an area still reeling from past atrocities. This announcement came on Saturday, potentially worsening the already dire situation.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have established a sovereign council to head the new administration. This development arises amid severe accusations against the RSF for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the region.

The international community, including the United States, has denounced the RSF's move. Concerns are rising that this rift could plunge Sudan into a state of division reminiscent of the ongoing conflict in Libya, further destabilizing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

