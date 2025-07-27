CBI Cracks Down on Massive Online Fraud Using Mule Accounts
The CBI has arrested three individuals involved in an online fraud scheme that siphoned Rs 3.81 crore using mule accounts. The crime involved multiple layers of money transfers and a network of accomplices. CBI's investigation uncovered substantial violations of banking guidelines and seized crucial evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals linked to a significant online fraud scheme that exploited mule accounts to siphon Rs 3.81 crore in just one day, officials reported on Sunday.
Among those arrested were mule account holder Sudhir Bhaskar Palande and agents Yash Thakur and Shaurya Sunilkumar Singh, all of whom are now in judicial custody. The CBI's investigation unearthed a network involving unidentified cybercriminals and bank officials, using mule accounts to illegally divert funds from multiple victims.
CBI detailed that the scam pursued intricate money-laundering tactics, distributing the funds across more than 100 mule accounts nationwide, later routing them through thousands of further accounts. The agency uncovered violations of RBI guidelines during their probe, which led to the seizure of pivotal documents and digital devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boost in Justice: PMLA Special Courts Propel Money Laundering Trials
Tragic Pool Incident: Elderly Man Drowns in Nagpur
Teen's Okra Protest: A Journey from Nagpur to Delhi
Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Accused of Sexual Assault in Nagpur
Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning in Sanjay Bhandari linked money laundering case: Officials.