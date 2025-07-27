Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Massive Online Fraud Using Mule Accounts

The CBI has arrested three individuals involved in an online fraud scheme that siphoned Rs 3.81 crore using mule accounts. The crime involved multiple layers of money transfers and a network of accomplices. CBI's investigation uncovered substantial violations of banking guidelines and seized crucial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:07 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Massive Online Fraud Using Mule Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals linked to a significant online fraud scheme that exploited mule accounts to siphon Rs 3.81 crore in just one day, officials reported on Sunday.

Among those arrested were mule account holder Sudhir Bhaskar Palande and agents Yash Thakur and Shaurya Sunilkumar Singh, all of whom are now in judicial custody. The CBI's investigation unearthed a network involving unidentified cybercriminals and bank officials, using mule accounts to illegally divert funds from multiple victims.

CBI detailed that the scam pursued intricate money-laundering tactics, distributing the funds across more than 100 mule accounts nationwide, later routing them through thousands of further accounts. The agency uncovered violations of RBI guidelines during their probe, which led to the seizure of pivotal documents and digital devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025