CBI Cracks Down on Massive Online Fraud Using Mule Accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals linked to a significant online fraud scheme that exploited mule accounts to siphon Rs 3.81 crore in just one day, officials reported on Sunday.

Among those arrested were mule account holder Sudhir Bhaskar Palande and agents Yash Thakur and Shaurya Sunilkumar Singh, all of whom are now in judicial custody. The CBI's investigation unearthed a network involving unidentified cybercriminals and bank officials, using mule accounts to illegally divert funds from multiple victims.

CBI detailed that the scam pursued intricate money-laundering tactics, distributing the funds across more than 100 mule accounts nationwide, later routing them through thousands of further accounts. The agency uncovered violations of RBI guidelines during their probe, which led to the seizure of pivotal documents and digital devices.

