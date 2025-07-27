Left Menu

Power Struggles: Uttar Pradesh's Electrifying Crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of mismanaging Uttar Pradesh's power system, causing widespread outages and corruption. He claims undeclared power cuts affect residents and farmers, and that electricity is still generated from Samajwadi-era plants. Allegations of corruption and protests are prevalent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:18 IST
Power Struggles: Uttar Pradesh's Electrifying Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, alleging it has mishandled the power infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in widespread outages and inflated bills.

Yadav accused the government of failing to expand electricity production, stating that existing power comes from plants established during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. He highlighted rampant corruption, with officials conducting dubious checks to extort money from citizens and businesses.

The power crisis plagues large cities, with Lucknow experiencing persistent cuts. Yadav noted that public discontent is escalating, leading to protests in the capital. He suggests the situation in rural districts could be even worse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025