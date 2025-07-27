Power Struggles: Uttar Pradesh's Electrifying Crisis
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of mismanaging Uttar Pradesh's power system, causing widespread outages and corruption. He claims undeclared power cuts affect residents and farmers, and that electricity is still generated from Samajwadi-era plants. Allegations of corruption and protests are prevalent.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, alleging it has mishandled the power infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in widespread outages and inflated bills.
Yadav accused the government of failing to expand electricity production, stating that existing power comes from plants established during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. He highlighted rampant corruption, with officials conducting dubious checks to extort money from citizens and businesses.
The power crisis plagues large cities, with Lucknow experiencing persistent cuts. Yadav noted that public discontent is escalating, leading to protests in the capital. He suggests the situation in rural districts could be even worse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
