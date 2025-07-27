Left Menu

Unveiling AI's Dark Side: The Deepfake Scandal in Spain

Authorities in Spain are investigating a 17-year-old for allegedly deepfaking nude images of female peers. The AI-generated material involved 16 young women at a Valencia school. The Spanish government plans to criminalize non-consensual deepfake creations, though legislation is pending. Past incidents in Extremadura prompted shock and judicial action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Authorities in Spain have launched an investigation into a disturbing case involving the use of artificial intelligence to generate deepfake nude images of female classmates. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly created and sold these AI-generated images, affecting 16 young women at an educational institute in Valencia.

In a related incident reported in December, a teenage girl discovered that AI-manipulated images and videos resembling her naked form were circulating online. These faked images were posted on a social media account created under her name and included content related to multiple minors, according to the Spanish Civil Guard.

The ongoing investigation highlights a broader issue, as Spain deliberates on enacting legislation to criminalize non-consensual creation and distribution of deepfake images. Previous cases, such as the one involving 15 minors in Extremadura, underline the gravity and prevalence of this emerging cyber crime across the nation.

