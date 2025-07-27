Kerala CM Seeks Justice for Arrested Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention after two Catholic nuns from the state were detained by Chhattisgarh police. The arrest at Durg Railway Station was based on allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversions.

The CM highlighted concerns as the nuns, Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethi, were allegedly targeted while waiting to escort job seekers to their convent. Relatives report being unable to contact the nuns post-detention, prompting Vijayan to demand transparent and fair procedures in the investigation.

This incident has intensified criticism of the BJP, with Congress leaders accusing ruling establishments of supporting such actions against minorities. Meanwhile, BJP representatives ensure comprehensive investigations to clarify the situation, stressing the protection of innocent individuals under legal scrutiny.

