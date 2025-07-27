Left Menu

Kerala CM Seeks Justice for Arrested Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged PM Modi to intervene after two Catholic nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh. The arrests, linked to human trafficking and forced conversion, sparked criticism of BJP's treatment of minorities. Calls for fair proceedings and protection of constitutional rights are rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:49 IST
Kerala CM Seeks Justice for Arrested Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention after two Catholic nuns from the state were detained by Chhattisgarh police. The arrest at Durg Railway Station was based on allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversions.

The CM highlighted concerns as the nuns, Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethi, were allegedly targeted while waiting to escort job seekers to their convent. Relatives report being unable to contact the nuns post-detention, prompting Vijayan to demand transparent and fair procedures in the investigation.

This incident has intensified criticism of the BJP, with Congress leaders accusing ruling establishments of supporting such actions against minorities. Meanwhile, BJP representatives ensure comprehensive investigations to clarify the situation, stressing the protection of innocent individuals under legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025