Outcry Over Tragic Crossfire Death in Jammu: Seeking Accountability
Farooq Abdullah condemns the killing of Parvez Ahmad in Jammu, calling for accountability and justice. The incident, involving law enforcement, has led to protests accusing the police of staging an encounter. Abdullah stresses the need for a swift investigation to maintain public trust and social harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:54 IST
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference (NC), has expressed deep sorrow over the recent death of Parvez Ahmad, a young Gujjar man caught in crossfire with police in Jammu city.
Abdullah condemned the incident as 'deeply unfortunate' and advocated for accountability, echoing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for responsible use of force by law enforcement.
Ahmad, 21, was killed amid police action against drug peddlers, sparking community protests and accusations of police misconduct. Abdullah demanded a swift, impartial inquiry and stressed the need for justice to restore trust and prevent future incidents.
