Outcry Over Tragic Crossfire Death in Jammu: Seeking Accountability

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference (NC), has expressed deep sorrow over the recent death of Parvez Ahmad, a young Gujjar man caught in crossfire with police in Jammu city.

Abdullah condemned the incident as 'deeply unfortunate' and advocated for accountability, echoing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for responsible use of force by law enforcement.

Ahmad, 21, was killed amid police action against drug peddlers, sparking community protests and accusations of police misconduct. Abdullah demanded a swift, impartial inquiry and stressed the need for justice to restore trust and prevent future incidents.

