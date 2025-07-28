Left Menu

Controversy at the Crossroads: Mosque Politics and Calls for Change

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has urged Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to remove Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi as imam, following a Samajwadi Party meeting allegedly held inside a mosque. This meeting, involving key SP figures, raised concerns over mosque sanctity and Nadvi's dual role as an MP and imam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:23 IST
In a recent development, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, head of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has made a formal request to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He called for the removal of Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi from his position as imam of a mosque in Delhi. The demand comes after a controversial meeting of the Samajwadi Party was reportedly held within the mosque premises, allegedly compromising its sanctity.

Barelvi emphasized that the mosque, a sacred place meant for prayers, should not host political gatherings. He criticized the presence of Samajwadi Party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and other MPs, in this politically charged meeting. Besides questioning Nadvi's role, the BJP minority wing added accusations of Nadvi using the mosque as a personal space.

This incident has sparked broader debates about the intersection of politics and religion within holy places, and whether Nadvi's dual role as a Samajwadi Party MP and an imam constitutes a conflict of interest under India's legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

