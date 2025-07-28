UN's Tom Fletcher Announces Eased Restrictions for Gaza Aid

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' chief for humanitarian aid, announced on Sunday that Israel has relaxed some of its movement restrictions in Gaza. This development follows Israel's decision to permit a 'one-week scale-up of aid.' It has enabled the collection and transportation of over 100 truckloads of aid into the area.

Fletcher stated that while this move signifies progress, the situation in Gaza remains critical. He emphasized that a substantial increase in aid is crucial to preventing a famine and a potential health catastrophe in the region.

The relaxation of restrictions marks a positive change, but both aid agencies and affected communities stress the need for continued and expanded assistance to address the humanitarian crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)