Ceasefire Turbulence: Aid Rolls Into Gaza Amid Diplomacy Stalemate

Israel declared a 10-hour daily pause in military actions across parts of Gaza on Sunday, coupled with the introduction of new aid corridors. Even as global attention intensifies over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Doha have stalled without resolution.

Despite temporary pauses and some easing of movement restrictions, aid agencies highlight the dire situation as severe food shortages and malnutrition plague Gaza. Israel continues to face criticism for its approach, though it insists on responsible aid distribution to prevent diversion by militants, holding Hamas accountable for the ongoing suffering.

Military activities are scheduled to pause from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while secure routes facilitate aid distribution. The U.N. emphasizes rapid approvals for aid conveyances into Gaza, highlighting ongoing challenges amid sporadic aid deliveries and the desperate humanitarian need that demands comprehensive solutions.

