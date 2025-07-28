Left Menu

World News: Resignations, Conflicts, and Trade Deals

Current world news includes the resignation of Romanian Deputy PM Dragos Anastasiu amid a bribery case, Yemeni Houthi threats to ships linked to Israeli ports, Ukrainian drone attacks near St. Petersburg, and a U.S.-EU trade deal with a 15% tariff. Other updates cover tragedies in Syria and Germany and regional conflicts involving Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest world news, Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Dragos Anastasiu stepped down due to a resurfacing bribery scandal. As Romania faces economic reforms, Anastasiu's exit poses challenges for the fledgling coalition government.

Yemen's Houthi militants issued a stark warning to ships affiliated with companies dealing with Israeli ports, indicating potential military actions, regardless of nationality, as they escalate their operations.

Meanwhile, a significant trade agreement was reached between the U.S. and the EU, reducing threatened tariffs from 30% to 15% on various goods. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement as a breakthrough at discussions held in Scotland.

