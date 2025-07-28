Left Menu

ASEAN Diplomatic Push: Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute Talks in Malaysia

Thailand and Cambodia are set to hold ceasefire talks in Malaysia to resolve their border dispute, with both U.S. and Chinese involvement. Increased hostilities have resulted in over 30 deaths and 200,000 evacuations. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim will chair the negotiations, aiming for an immediate ceasefire.

In a significant diplomatic push, Thailand and Cambodia are poised to hold talks in Malaysia to seek a ceasefire in their ongoing border dispute, with the United States playing a supportive role in the peace process.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to aid in the efforts, following a statement by President Donald Trump expressing optimism for resolution through dialogue.

Amid rising hostilities resulting in over 30 fatalities and the evacuation of more than 200,000 individuals, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to preside over the negotiations, supported by international involvement, including China.

