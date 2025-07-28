Left Menu

US Halts Tech Export Curbs to China Amid Trade Negotiations

The United States has paused restrictions on technology exports to China to prevent hindrance in trade discussions between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping. This decision is related to resuming economic talks in Stockholm, focusing on rare earths and magnets, despite concerns over national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:30 IST
The United States has temporarily lifted restrictions on technology exports to China, a move aimed at facilitating trade negotiations between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The pause comes as U.S. and Chinese economic officials prepare for talks in Stockholm to address persistent economic issues fueling their trade war.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, responsible for enforcing export controls, has received instructions to avoid strict measures towards China. This decision has allowed companies like Nvidia to resume export of products like the H20 graphics processing units (GPU) to China, which were previously restricted to protect national interests.

The temporary lift is part of broader discussions involving rare earths and magnets, despite opposition from security experts worried about compromising the U.S.'s strategic superiority in artificial intelligence technologies. Former officials, including ex-deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, expressed apprehension in a letter addressed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

