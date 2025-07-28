France Aims to Safeguard Spirits from EU-US Tariff Deal
French trade minister Laurent Saint Martin expects the country's spirits sector to be exempted from a 15% import tariff in the EU-US trade deal. He expressed concerns about the deal's imbalance, similar to other French officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- France
French trade minister Laurent Saint Martin announced expectations that the country's spirits industry will be exempt from a 15% import tariff under a pending trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.
Speaking on France Inter radio, Saint Martin expressed that the deal remains 'unbalanced.' His comments resonate with the sentiments of other government officials in France.
This development highlights ongoing concerns within the French administration about potential impacts on their economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Delays Retaliatory Tariffs in Bid to Secure Trade Deal with US
EU to Counter U.S. Tariff Threats: A Call for Decisive Action
EU Extends Suspension of Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Tense Trade Negotiations with U.S.
India Urged to Tread Carefully in US Trade Deal Amid High Tariffs and Global Pressure
U.S. Stocks Brace for Earnings Reveals Amid Tariff Jolts