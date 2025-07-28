Left Menu

France Aims to Safeguard Spirits from EU-US Tariff Deal

French trade minister Laurent Saint Martin expects the country's spirits sector to be exempted from a 15% import tariff in the EU-US trade deal. He expressed concerns about the deal's imbalance, similar to other French officials.

Updated: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French trade minister Laurent Saint Martin announced expectations that the country's spirits industry will be exempt from a 15% import tariff under a pending trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Saint Martin expressed that the deal remains 'unbalanced.' His comments resonate with the sentiments of other government officials in France.

This development highlights ongoing concerns within the French administration about potential impacts on their economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

