Left Menu

Church Takes a Stand: Kerala's Catholic Community Criticizes BJP Over Nun Arrests

The Catholic Church in Kerala criticizes the BJP and Sangh Parivar for the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, claiming it symbolizes a threat to the nation's secular Constitution. The Church's editorial argues for increasing communal tensions under BJP rule, highlighting concerns over attacks on minorities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:40 IST
Church Takes a Stand: Kerala's Catholic Community Criticizes BJP Over Nun Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Church in Kerala has launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological supporters, the Sangh Parivar, following the arrest of two nuns from the state in Chhattisgarh. In a hard-hitting editorial in its mouthpiece, Deepika Daily, the Church denounced the situation as a systemic attack on the secular tenets of the Indian Constitution.

The editorial accused the BJP of crafting a Hindutva nation, arguing that this is being done with implicit governmental support and despite routine opposition protests. It warns of biased legal frameworks undermining minority rights and suggests that such actions are contravening constitutional values, describing the state of affairs as near-theocratic.

Highlighting investigations involving central government officials and right-wing activists, the Church alleged that minorities, particularly the Christian community, face an escalating environment of fear and marginalization. This sentiment was echoed by political figures in Kerala, intensifying the backlash after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025